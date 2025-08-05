Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / EIH Ltd Q1 results: Profit drops to ₹36.88 crore despite rise in revenue

EIH Ltd Q1 results: Profit drops to ₹36.88 crore despite rise in revenue

It's total income from operations stood at Rs 609.06 crore for the April-June quarter, as against Rs 559.91 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, as per a regulatory filing

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 96.75 crore in the year-ago period.
EIH Ltd, the flagship company of luxury hotel chain The Oberoi Group, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.88 crore for the June quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 96.75 crore in the year-ago period.

It's total income from operations stood at Rs 609.06 crore for the April-June quarter, as against Rs 559.91 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, as per a regulatory filing.

The company's total expenses rose to Rs 452.95 crore during the quarter, from Rs 429.68 crore a year ago.

