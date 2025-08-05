Lupin Q1 results: Net profit jumps 52% to ₹1,221 cr on strong sales in US

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday posted a 52 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹1,221 crore in the June quarter, driven by strong sales in the US and India.
The drug maker reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹805 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal. Sales rose to ₹6,164 crore in the first quarter as against ₹5,514 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.
"We continue to build strong business momentum, anchored by a robust product portfolio, improved efficiencies, and effective use of assets and investments," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.
"As we begin the year, our sharpened focus on compliance, innovation, and technology positions us to further unlock sustainable growth," he added.
The company said its sales in the US stood at ₹2,404 crore in the June quarter, registering a growth of 24 per cent as compared to ₹1,934 crore in the year-ago period. India sales for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2,089 crore, up 8 per cent from ₹1,938 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app