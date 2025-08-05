Lupin Q1 results: Net profit jumps 52% to ₹1,221 cr on strong sales in US

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday posted a 52 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹1,221 crore in the June quarter, driven by strong sales in the US and India.

The drug maker reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹805 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal. Sales rose to ₹6,164 crore in the first quarter as against ₹5,514 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

"We continue to build strong business momentum, anchored by a robust product portfolio, improved efficiencies, and effective use of assets and investments," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.