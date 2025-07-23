Force Motors Q1 profit jumps 53% to ₹278 crore on strong sales growth

Force Motors on Wednesday reported a 53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹278 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, on the back of robust sales growth.
The Pune-based automaker reported a consolidated net profit of ₹182 crore for the April-June quarter of last year.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,297 crore in the first quarter as against ₹1,885 crore in the year-ago period, Force Motors said in a statement.
"This growth can be attributed to our consistent focus on meeting customer expectations, capitalising on domestic momentum, and improving internal efficiencies," Force Motors MD Prasan Firodia said.
The continued trust of customers and the unwavering effort put in by teams have been pivotal to this success, he added.
"With positive indicators in the domestic market, we remain optimistic about sustaining growth in the coming quarters. Our investments in innovation, reliability, and expanding our dealer network will further strengthen our market position," Firodia stated.
The company said its domestic sales volume grew by 26 per cent, fuelled by robust demand across the flagship models Urbania, Traveller and Trax.
The automaker noted that it currently maintains a zero-debt position, reflecting its prudent and disciplined financial management.
Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 2.08 per cent down at ₹17,136.65 apiece on BSE.
