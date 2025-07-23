Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Consumer Q1 profit up 15.1% on strong tea, salt, Sampann sales

Tata Consumer Q1 profit up 15.1% on strong tea, salt, Sampann sales

Driven by strong growth in tea, salt and Tata Sampann, Tata Consumer Products posted Rs 334 crore profit in Q1, with coffee up 67 per cent and foods revenue rising 14 per cent

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Fast-moving consumer goods major Tata Consumer Products on Wednesday reported a 15.1 per cent rise in net profit attributable to shareholders at Rs 334 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).
 
Net sales in the reported quarter were up 9.8 per cent compared to the same period last year at Rs 4,779 crore, backed by strong growth in both the tea and salt segments of its India business.
 
In the India business, revenue from the packaged beverages segment grew 12 per cent, while coffee posted robust growth of 67 per cent during the April–June quarter.
 
The India foods business revenue rose over 14 per cent, with the value-added salt portfolio growing 31 per cent.
 
The Tata Sampann portfolio maintained strong momentum, growing 27 per cent for the quarter.
 
“Capital Foods activated media on quick commerce platforms to strengthen brand association with the channel,” the company said. 
 
Tata Consumer Products’ international business revenue grew 5 per cent in constant currency terms, driven by strong coffee performance in the US.
 
“We delivered steady topline growth of 10 per cent in Q1FY26, with double-digit net profit growth. During the quarter, we recorded double-digit growth in the core India business across both tea and salt backed by volume growth. Tata Sampann continued its strong trajectory, with new launches and innovations performing well. However, unfavourable weather impacted volume growth in the RTD business. While transitory issues impacted growth in Capital Foods and Organic India, our focus now turns to delivering on our aspirations in these businesses through ramping up advertising, innovation and distribution expansion,” Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Consumer Products, said in the results release.
 
He added that the company delivered yet another quarter of strong performance in the international business, with margins being accretive to those of the India business.
 
“In India, we continued to strengthen omni-channel capabilities, including food services and pharmacy, with channels of the future—e-commerce and modern trade—demonstrating robust growth. Tata Starbucks continued to expand its store footprint across metros and smaller cities in India, with a total store count of 485 across 80 cities,” he said.

Topics :Tata Consumer ProductsQ1 resultsFMCGs

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

