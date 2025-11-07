Interarch Building Q2 results: Profit rises 56% to ₹32 cr, revenue up 51%

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd on Friday reported a 56.11 per cent rise in profit to Rs 32.27 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 20.67 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 497.09 crore over Rs 328.23 crore in the year-ago period.

"This quarter has been transformational for Interarch as we continue to expand and strengthen our manufacturing footprint across India. The commissioning of Phase II at our Andhra Pradesh facility marks another key milestone, making it our fourth fully integrated PEB plant and taking our total installed capacity to 2,00,000 MT," the company's Managing Director Arvind Nanda said.