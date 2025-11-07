Interarch Building Q2 results: Profit rises 56% to ₹32 cr, revenue up 51%

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd on Friday reported a 56.11 per cent rise in profit to Rs 32.27 crore for the September quarter.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 20.67 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income of the company rose to Rs 497.09 crore over Rs 328.23 crore in the year-ago period.
"This quarter has been transformational for Interarch as we continue to expand and strengthen our manufacturing footprint across India. The commissioning of Phase II at our Andhra Pradesh facility marks another key milestone, making it our fourth fully integrated PEB plant and taking our total installed capacity to 2,00,000 MT," the company's Managing Director Arvind Nanda said.
"The groundbreaking of our Gujarat facility marks another major step in our journey. Located in a state renowned for its world-class infrastructure and thriving semiconductor, EV, and allied industry clusters, this new plant will play a pivotal role in our next phase of capacity expansion and market reach," Nanda added.
Interarch is a turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution provider with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app