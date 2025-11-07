Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Interarch Building Q2 results: Profit rises 56% to ₹32 cr, revenue up 51%

Interarch Building Q2 results: Profit rises 56% to ₹32 cr, revenue up 51%

The total income of the company rose to ₹497.09 crore over ₹328.23 crore in the year-ago period

The total income of the company rose to ₹497.09 crore over ₹328.23 crore in the year-ago period
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Interarch Building Solutions Ltd on Friday reported a 56.11 per cent rise in profit to Rs 32.27 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 20.67 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 497.09 crore over Rs 328.23 crore in the year-ago period.

"This quarter has been transformational for Interarch as we continue to expand and strengthen our manufacturing footprint across India. The commissioning of Phase II at our Andhra Pradesh facility marks another key milestone, making it our fourth fully integrated PEB plant and taking our total installed capacity to 2,00,000 MT," the company's Managing Director Arvind Nanda said.

"The groundbreaking of our Gujarat facility marks another major step in our journey. Located in a state renowned for its world-class infrastructure and thriving semiconductor, EV, and allied industry clusters, this new plant will play a pivotal role in our next phase of capacity expansion and market reach," Nanda added.

Interarch is a turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution provider with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

