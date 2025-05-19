Monday, May 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Petronet Q4 results: Net profit rises 45% to ₹1,070 cr, revenue down 10%

Petronet Q4 results: Net profit rises 45% to ₹1,070 cr, revenue down 10%

The compny's revenue from operations declined by 10.71 per cent to ₹12,315.75 crore in the Q4FY25, it was ₹13,793.16 crore in the Q4FY24

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

The firm's profit can be attribute to fall in expenses, the company's total expenses decreased by 14 per cent year on year (YoY) to ₹11,069.46 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. (Photo: LNG Prime)

Himanshu Thakur
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Petronet LNG has reported a net profit of ₹1,070.18 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, up 45 per cent year on year (YoY), it was ₹737.58 crore in the same quarter last year.  The compny's revenue from operations declined by 10.71 per cent to ₹12,315.75 crore in the Q4FY25, it was ₹13,793.16 crore in the Q4FY24.  The firm's profit can be attribute to fall in expenses, the company's total expenses decreased by 14 per cent YoY to ₹11,069.46 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. 
The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share, at their meeting held on 19th May 2025.  For the full financial year, the net profit has increased 8.7 per cent to ₹3,972.68 crore in the FY25, it was ₹3,652.4 crore in the previous financial year. 
 
 

First Published: May 19 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

