Petronet Q4 results: Net profit rises 45% to ₹1,070 cr, revenue down 10%

Petronet LNG has reported a net profit of ₹1,070.18 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, up 45 per cent year on year (YoY), it was ₹737.58 crore in the same quarter last year. The compny's revenue from operations declined by 10.71 per cent to ₹12,315.75 crore in the Q4FY25, it was ₹13,793.16 crore in the Q4FY24. The firm's profit can be attribute to fall in expenses, the company's total expenses decreased by 14 per cent YoY to ₹11,069.46 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.
The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share, at their meeting held on 19th May 2025. For the full financial year, the net profit has increased 8.7 per cent to ₹3,972.68 crore in the FY25, it was ₹3,652.4 crore in the previous financial year.