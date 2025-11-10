Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 results: Net profit rises 33% to ₹42.3 crore

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a 33 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, helped by higher sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.85 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 265.27 crore compared to Rs 233.98 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company's revenue from sales of goods was higher at Rs 261.41 crore against Rs 230.63 crore a year ago, the company said.