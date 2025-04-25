Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), which runs India’s largest mobile network operator Reliance Jio, on Tuesday reported a strong 25.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹7,022 crore for the fourth quarter (January–March) of FY25 as a result of higher telecom tariffs imposed in early July. On a sequential basis, the holding company for Jio and other digital businesses of the Reliance group witnessed its net profit rise by 2.34 per cent.

The telco’s Y-o-Y rate of growth in net profit maintained momentum, given the 26 per cent, 23.4 per cent, 11.7 per cent and 12 per cent recorded in the previous three quarters. As a result, the telco’s average revenue per user (ARPU) in Q4 rose to ₹206.2, up from ₹203.3 in Q3. Before that, it had broken a four-quarter slump to rise to ₹191.5 in Q2. Calculated annually, ARPU was higher by 13.4 per cent in Q4.

The company attributed this to the continued impact of the tariff hike and a better subscriber mix, even though the numbers were partly impacted by the lower number of days in the quarter.

In Q4, the revenue from operations grew 17.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹33,986 crore. Revenue had grown by 19.4 per cent, 18 per cent, and 12.8 per cent in the preceding three quarters. Jio Platforms’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter was a record ₹17,016 crore, up 18.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

Strong subscriber growth

Jio said 191 million subscribers have migrated to Jio’s 5G network and are accounting for 45 per cent of Jio's wireless data traffic, up from 40 per cent, 34 per cent, 31 per cent and 28 per cent in the preceding quarters. Jio’s 5G users now represent the largest 5G subscriber base for any telecom operator outside China. This essentially means 45 per cent of data is being provided to users for free by the telco, considering Jio does not charge extra from 5G subscribers, and this increasing gap has to be addressed in the future, Jio’s leadership said on Friday.

Overall, Jio Platforms had 488.2 million users at Q4-end, up from 482.1 million at the end of Q3. It gained 6.1 million subscribers in the latest quarter, sharply up from the 3.3 million additions in Q3. The telco had lost 10.9 million subscribers in Q2 in the aftermath of the tariff hike. Before that, the telco had logged seven straight quarters of user addition.

“Jio is working on enabling large-scale AI infrastructure and services that will add an intelligence layer to all Jio services,” said Akash M Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Engagement on the network remained strong, with total data and voice traffic increasing by 19.6 per cent and 3.5 per cent annually, respectively. Per capita data consumption by Jio users rose to 33.6 GB per month, or more than 1 GB per day.