Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / The India Cements Q1FY26 results: Net loss ₹132.9 cr, income remains flat

The India Cements Q1FY26 results: Net loss ₹132.9 cr, income remains flat

The city-based cement maker had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

cement, cement sector

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, consolidated total income stood at Rs 4,357.31 crore. | Representational

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Cements Ltd, a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement Ltd, an Aditya Birla Group company, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, the company said on Saturday.

The city-based cement maker had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, the consolidated net loss stood at Rs 143.68 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated total income for the quarter under review was Rs 1,033.85 crore, compared to Rs 1,042.27 crore in the same quarter last year.

 

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, consolidated total income stood at Rs 4,357.31 crore.

Also Read

Ultratech Cement

CCI directs UltraTech/India Cements, Dalmia to furnish financial records

PremiumGrasim Industries

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on Grasim Industries in the medium-term?

cement

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Cement; check top stocks to buy and hold

PremiumUltratech Cement

Weak demand, higher input costs may put pressure on UltraTech Cement

trading, markets

Stocks to Watch, April 29: TVS Motor, UltraTech, Tata Tech, IndusInd, CESC

During the quarter, the company approved the sale of its entire equity stake in its subsidiary, Industrial Chemicals and Monomers Ltd.

It also said it had successfully refinanced its debt, resulting in a significant reduction in finance costs, from Rs 82.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year to Rs 26.58 crore.

"The company is planning a capital expenditure programme over the next two years to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs; increase the share of renewable power; and enhance safety standards," India Cements said.

Profitability is expected to improve further as the benefits of this capex programme begin to flow in, along with synergies from economies of scale, a wider distribution network, and a stronger balance sheet.

The company said it is poised to grow stronger. Increasing government spending on infrastructure and rising demand in the housing market are expected to further boost performance.

India Cements has a total cement capacity of 14.75 MTPA (million tonnes per annum), with integrated cement plants in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, and one grinding unit in Tamil Nadu, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 results: PAT up 16% to ₹581 cr despite higher NPAs

Union Bank of India becomes the first Public Sector Bank to join the Account Aggregator Ecosystem

Union Bank Q1 net up 11.9% at Rs 4,116 crore driven by lower provisions

Reliance Power

Reliance Power Q1FY26 results: Posts ₹44.7 cr profit on lower costs

HDFC Bank, ADR premium,

HDFC Bank Q1 results: Net profit up 12.2% Y-o-Y to Rs 18,155 crore

RBL Bank

RBL Bank Q1FY26 results: PAT drops 46% to Rs 200 cr on lower core income

Topics : UltraTech Cement Aditya Birla Group Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon