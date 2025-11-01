Mahindra Lifespace Q2FY26 results: Total income rises to ₹33 crore

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹47.91 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.
The company had posted a net loss of ₹14.01 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to ₹33.06 crore during July-September period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹15.96 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's development footprint spans 53.30 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.
It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.
The company is the real estate arm of the large business conglomerate Mahindra Group.
