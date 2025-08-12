Karnataka Bank Q1 profit falls 27% on higher provisions, capital up

Karnataka Bank on Tuesday reported a 27 per cent year-on-year decline in its net profit to Rs 292.40 crore for the April–June period, mainly due to a rise in provisions.

Provisions rose to Rs 110.80 crore in Q1, compared to Rs 40.26 crore in the same period last year.

Deposits grew 3.16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.03 trillion, while gross advances declined 1.57 per cent to Rs 74,267.02 crore.

“During the period, the bank has registered a moderate Y-o-Y growth in top-line numbers,” said Raghavendra S Bhat, managing director and chief executive officer, Karnataka Bank.

“Our focus will continue to be on RAM [retail, agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises] segments along with improving low-cost deposits,” he said.