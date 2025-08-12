NHPC Q1 results: Net profit grows 3% to ₹1,131 crore, income up 13%

NHPC has posted a 3 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 1,131.16 crore for the June quarter of FY26 on account of higher income.
The state-owned company had logged a net profit of Rs 1,101.63 crore in the April-June period of the preceding financial year.
According to an exchange filing, the company's total income increased to Rs 3,442.76 crore from Rs 3,037.92 crore in the year-ago period.
The company has commissioned the 800 MW Parbati-11 Project during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
During the current quarter, NHPC commissioned 214.28 MW out of the total 300 MW Kamisar Solar Power Project in Bikaner.
NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest hydropower development organisation, capable of undertaking all activities from conception to commissioning of hydro projects. It has also expanded into the field of solar and wind power development.
