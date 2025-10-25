Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Kotak Bank's Q2 consolidated net profit down 11% YoY on higher provisions

Kotak Bank's Q2 consolidated net profit down 11% YoY on higher provisions

The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,311 crore, while other income declined 4 per cent to ₹2,589 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Kotak
The bank reported fresh slippages of ₹1,629 crore in Q2FY26, against ₹1,812 crore in Q1FY26 and ₹1,875 crore in Q2FY25 (Photo: Reuters)
Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit in the July-September quarter (Q2FY26) at Rs 4,468.27 crore, compared to Rs 5,044.05 crore in the year-ago period, led by a dip in other income and increase in provisions.
 
On a standalone basis, which represents the banking operations, the net profit was down 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,253 crore during Q2FY26 due to higher provisions. In Q1FY26, the bank had reported a net profit of 3,282 crore. 
 
The bank’s net interest income (NII) increased 4.15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,311 crore while other income declined 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,589 crore, according to the bank’s investor presentation. 
 
Net interest margin (NIM) of the lender declined 37 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 4.54 per cent in Q2FY26. In the previous quarter, the bank had reported a NIM of 4.65 per cent. NIM is the measure of profitability of a lender.
 
Its provisions and contingencies rose 43.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 947 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 660 crore in the same period a year ago (Q2FY25). In the previous quarter (Q1FY26), the bank’s provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 1,208 crore. 
 
The bank reported fresh slippages of Rs 1,629 crore in Q2FY26, lower as compared to Rs 1,812 crore in Q1FY26, and Rs 1,875 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Its asset quality improved during the reporting quarter, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 1.39 per cent of advances, down 9 bps from the previous quarter, and lower by 10 bps on a Y-o-Y basis. Likewise, net NPA ratio was down 2 bps sequentially and lower by 11 basis points Y-o-Y. 
 
The annualised credit cost of the bank for Q2FY26 stood at 0.79 per cent, lower as compared to 0.93 per cent for Q1FY26, though higher than 0.65 per cent in the year-ago quarter. The provision coverage ratio (or PCR) was stable at 77 per cent in Q2FY26, as compared to the previous quarter and up from 71 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.
 
Net advances of the lender increased 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent sequentially in Q2FY26 to reach Rs 4.62 trillion. Gross advances increased by 14 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent sequentially to Rs 4.78 trillion. 
 
In the advances book, among the major segments, home loans and loans against property (LAP) grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.38 trillion, consumer banking grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.26 trillion, the commercial banking portfolio grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 97,962 crore, and wholesale banking grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.46 trillion, according to the presentation.
 
Deposits of the lender grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5.10 trillion, with current account deposits growing 14 per cent Y-o-Y, fixed rate savings account deposits growing 8 per cent Y-o-Y, and term deposits growing 20 per cent Y-o-Y. Floating rate savings account deposits, a small part of the total deposits, were down 27 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 14,135 crore.
 
Credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio as at September 30, 2025 stood at 87.5 per cent, up from 86.7 per cent in Q1FY26. 
 
The bank’s capital adequacy ratio as at September 30, 2025, stood at 22.1 per cent, with CET1 ratio of 20.9 per cent.
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Hotel Q2FY26 PAT up 58% on robust performance and reduced cost

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FY25 profit slumps 73% to ₹756 crore

Dr Reddy's Q2FY26 results: Profit up 14% at ₹1,437.2 cr, revenue jumps 10%

Coforge Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 86% to ₹376 cr, revenue up 31.7%

SBI Life Insurance Q2FY26 results: Net profit drops 6.6% to ₹494 crore

Topics :Company ResultsKotak MahindraKotak Mahindra BankQ2 results

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story