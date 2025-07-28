Adani-Total Gas Q1 net profit falls 8% on lower domestic gas availability

Adani Total Gas Ltd on Monday reported an 8 per cent fall in its June quarter net profit after a cut in supply of cheaper domestically produced gas led to higher input prices.

Net profit was ₹162 crore in April-June - the first quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year - compared with ₹177 crore a year back, according to a company statement.

Cost of natural gas, which the firm converts into CNG for sale to automobiles and pipes to household kitchens for cooking, rose 31 per cent to ₹1,049 crore in the quarter.

This is because lower allocation of cheaper domestic gas, called APM for CNG segment, had to be replaced with high-priced gas from other sources.

Revenue from operations rose by 21 per cent to ₹1,491 crore "on account of the higher volume, primarily on CNG segment," the firm said. During the quarter, the firm added one CNG station to take the network strength to 650 and expanded piped connection to 9.90 lakgh by adding 26,869 new homes. Combined CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) volume increased 16 per cent year-on-year to 267 million standard cubic meters, it said. On the recently signed partnership with Jio-bp - the operating brand of Reliance Industries and BP's fuel retailing joint venture, ATGL said its select fuel outlets will offer Jio-bp's high-performane petrol and diesel. Also, within ATGL's licensed areas, select Jio-bp petrol pumps will integrate ATGL's CNG dispensing units.

"During the quarter, we achieved a robust year-on-year volume growth of 16 per cent, driven by a 21 per cent increase in CNG volumes. We are continuing expansion of our CGD networks across all 34 Geographical Areas (GAs) with over 14,000 inch-km of backbone steel pipelines, 650 CNG stations and are very close to touching 1 million consume₹base," said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL). He said EV charging points have increased to over 3,800. "This all-round superior performance was delivered while APM gas allocation for CNG was at 43 per cent (of the requirement) and the balance supplies were being offset with allocation of higher priced new wells and HPHT (High Pressure High Temperature) gas. As a result of our continued efforts to build a robust gas sourcing portfolio, enhanced operational efficiency and digitalisation of processes, we have ensured 100 per cent reliability of supply and continuation of prudent pricing to our consume₹both for PNG and CNG," he said.