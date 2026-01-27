FMCG major Marico on Tuesday reported a 12.03 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹447 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last fiscal, profit stood at ₹399 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased by 6.43 per cent from ₹420 crore.

Marico revenue grows 27% Y-oY in Q3FY26

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter surged 26.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,537 crore from ₹2,794 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased marginally by 1.58 per cent from ₹3,482 crore.

“Our performance in the quarter and year so far reflects the strength of our operating model and the effectiveness of agile execution in driving consistent outcomes. The India business has delivered strong volume and revenue growth, supported by improving trends in core categories and the profitable scaling up of Foods and digital-first businesses in line with our strategic priorities. The international business remains a consistent growth engine, delivering broad-based performance across markets,” said Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Marico.

Ebitda margin declines despite profit growth The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹592 crore, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y. However, its Ebitda margin stood at 16.7 per cent, down 234 basis points from Q3FY25. One-time impact from new Labour Codes During the quarter, Marico also recognised a one-time impact of ₹6 crore arising from the implementation of the new Labour Codes on the actuarial valuation of its gratuity and leave encashment liabilities, the company said in a BSE filing. India business drives growth; e-commerce leads The India business revenues stood at ₹2,681 crore, up 28 per cent Y-o-Y, on the back of a sequential improvement in underlying volume growth, supplemented by pricing interventions across core portfolios over the last 12 months in response to inflation in key input costs, it added. It also said that e-commerce and quick commerce continued to lead growth.