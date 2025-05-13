Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Metropolis Healthcare Q4 results: Net profit falls 19.9%, revenue up 4.3%

Metropolis Healthcare Q4 results: Net profit falls 19.9%, revenue up 4.3%

Metropolis Q4 profit dips due to one-off costs from acquisitions; FY25 profit rises 13.4% on demand for preventive testing and strong B2C, B2B growth

On a sequential basis, the company’s revenue rose 6.9 per cent, while profit after tax (PAT) declined 7 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock
India’s second-largest pathology laboratory chain, Metropolis Healthcare, on Tuesday posted a 19.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹29.1 crore for Q4FY25, while revenue from operations rose 4.32 per cent to ₹345.2 crore.
 
The decline in profit was attributed to one-off expenses related to three acquisitions, legal and professional fees concerning tax matters, and a minor provision for inventory.
 
For FY25, Metropolis reported a 13.4 per cent YoY increase in net profit, reaching ₹144.9 crore compared to ₹127.8 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations grew 10.2 per cent to ₹1,331.2 crore, up from ₹1,207.7 crore in FY24.
 
The increase in annual net profit was driven by rising demand for preventive and specialised testing.
 
On a sequential basis, the company’s revenue rose 6.9 per cent, while profit after tax (PAT) declined 7 per cent.
 
Commenting on future plans, Ameera Shah, Executive Chairperson and Whole-time Director, Metropolis Healthcare, said: “Our growth was fuelled by rising demand for preventive and specialised testing, enabled by focused execution, stronger clinician engagement, and innovation. We introduced industry-first cancer screening panels and tools, along with AI-powered diagnostics to enhance accuracy and enable early detection.”

In FY25, patient volume increased by 6 per cent YoY, and test volume rose 7 per cent. Revenue per patient grew 6 per cent, supported by pricing revisions and upselling strategies at the micro-market level.
 
The business-to-consumer (B2C) revenue rose 17 per cent YoY in FY25 and 14 per cent in Q4FY25, driven by ongoing initiatives to improve the consumer interface and expand the service network.
 
The business-to-business (B2B) revenue rose 12 per cent YoY in FY25 and 10 per cent in Q4FY25, supported by service delivery changes and stronger partner engagement.
 
On future growth, Shah added: “We are confident that our recent acquisitions — Core Diagnostics, Scientific Pathology, and Dr Ahuja’s Pathology & Imaging Centre — will generate strong returns and fuel the next phase of growth. These acquisitions expand our B2C footprint and strengthen our regional presence in North India.”
 
The firm’s wellness programme, TruHealth, saw revenue grow 24 per cent YoY in FY25, with Q4 accounting for 19 per cent of the full-year revenue.
 
The speciality diagnostics segment recorded a 13 per cent YoY increase in FY25. Revenue from Tier III cities accounted for 18 per cent of overall revenue during the year.
 
The company expanded its reach to over 750 towns, adding 29 laboratories and 400 collection centres in FY25.
 
Metropolis Healthcare’s stock fell 0.66 per cent to ₹1,701.85 apiece on the BSE. The results were announced after market hours on Tuesday.
 
