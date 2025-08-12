Hindalco Q1 profit jumps 30% to ₹4,004 cr on aluminium, Novelis boost

Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco Industries Ltd on Tuesday posted a 30 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,004 crore for the June quarter of FY26, driven by robust aluminium operations in India and resilient shipments from subsidiary Novelis.
Revenue climbed 13 per cent to ₹64,232 crore, while consolidated EBITDA rose 9 per cent to ₹8,673 crore.
The India aluminium upstream business delivered an EBITDA of ₹4,080 crore, up 17 per cent, with industry-leading margins of 44 per cent. Aluminium downstream posted a record ₹229 crore EBITDA, more than doubling from a year earlier, helped by higher value-added products. The copper business delivered an EBITDA of ₹673 crore, broadly in line with guidance despite weaker treatment and refining charges.
Novelis shipments increased 1 per cent to 963 kilotonnes, supported by an 8 per cent jump in beverage can volumes. Adjusted EBITDA, however, slipped 17 per cent to $416 million due to higher scrap prices and tariffs. The company said cost-reduction initiatives are now expected to deliver run-rate savings of over $100 million in FY26, ahead of earlier guidance.
Hindalco Managing Director Satish Pai said the company’s integrated business model, disciplined costs, and strategic investments position it for sustained growth. Projects under commissioning include the 170-kilotonne Aditya FRP facility, aluminium AC fins, and a copper IGT plant. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 1.02 times from 1.24 times a year earlier.
Hindalco maintained momentum after its record FY25 earnings, with management citing operational efficiencies, an improved product mix, and progress on sustainability initiatives such as waste recycling and climate action.
“Despite headwinds, Novelis reported a 1 per cent increase in shipments driven by record quarterly beverage can shipments, which registered a solid 8 per cent growth over the prior-year quarter,” the company said in a statement.