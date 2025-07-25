Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Orient Cement Q1 profit jumps to ₹205 cr as sales rise 24% to ₹866 cr

Orient Cement Q1 profit jumps to ₹205 cr as sales rise 24% to ₹866 cr

The company had posted a net profit of ₹36.71 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Orient Cement Ltd (OCL), a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements

Profit
Shares of Orient Cement Ltd on Friday settled at ₹252.90 apiece on BSE, down 1.50 per cent from the previous close.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:47 PM IST
Orient Cement Ltd, now part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit to ₹205.37 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹36.71 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Orient Cement Ltd (OCL), a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements.

Its revenue from operations surged 24.44 per cent to ₹866.47 crore in the June quarter. It was ₹696.26 crore in the year-ago period.

OCL's total expenses grew 12.4 per cent to ₹724.28 crore in the June quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, climbed 23.7 per cent in the June quarter to ₹868.64 crore.

After an open offer, the total shareholding of Adani Group increased to 72.66 per cent in the company.

"Pursuant to the said acquisition, the company has become a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements Limited with effect from June 18, 2025," it said.

On October 22, 2024, Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements entered into a share purchase agreement with the promoter group and certain other shareholders to acquire 46.80 per cent of the shareholding of the company.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

