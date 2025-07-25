Orient Cement Q1 profit jumps to ₹205 cr as sales rise 24% to ₹866 cr

Orient Cement Ltd, now part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit to ₹205.37 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹36.71 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Orient Cement Ltd (OCL), a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements.

Its revenue from operations surged 24.44 per cent to ₹866.47 crore in the June quarter. It was ₹696.26 crore in the year-ago period.

OCL's total expenses grew 12.4 per cent to ₹724.28 crore in the June quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, climbed 23.7 per cent in the June quarter to ₹868.64 crore.