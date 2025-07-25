Reliance Infra reports Q1FY26 profit of Rs 59 crore, revenue drops 17%

Anil Ambani family-owned Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) posted a profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q1 FY26) of Rs 59.84 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 233.74 crore reported in the June quarter of FY25.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 5,907.82 crore, down 17.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Its expenses for the quarter were Rs 6,469.81 crore, down by 4.84 per cent YoY.

Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew by 43.81 per cent, while its profit declined by 98.63 per cent.

The company’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,494 crore, up 29 per cent YoY.

During the quarter, over 51,434 new households were added in Delhi Discoms, bringing the total number of households to around 52.78 lakh. Transmission and distribution (T&D) losses were reduced to below 6.5 per cent on a rolling basis in Delhi Discoms, aided by high operational efficiencies, the company claimed. In Q1 FY26, R-Infra's subsidiary Mumbai Metro One achieved the highest-ever Q1 fare revenue of Rs 84 crore. Mumbai Metro One also secured station branding rights at Airport Road and Andheri stations with HDFC Ergo and AMFI, respectively.