Mahindra Lifespaces' Q1 FY26 profit grows multiple times to ₹51 crore

Mahindra Lifespaces reports a sharp rise in Q1 FY26 profit to Rs 51 crore, despite a significant drop in revenue. The company adds Rs 3,500 crore to its development portfolio

Mahindra Lifespaces
MLDL, the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group, completed a rights issue of Rs 1,500 crore in Q1 FY26.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:13 PM IST
Real estate firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) posted a sharp year-on-year (YoY) growth in its profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025 (Q1 FY25), on a low base. The profit stood at Rs 51.24 crore, compared to Rs 12.72 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
However, the company’s revenue from operations during the quarter declined by 83 per cent YoY to Rs 31.97 crore.
 
MLDL’s total expenses during the quarter also declined sharply, by 59.58 per cent YoY, to Rs 97.03 crore.
 
The company’s consolidated sales, including those from residential and integrated cities and industrial clusters (IC&IC) segments, stood at Rs 569 crore. MLDL’s purely residential pre-sales in Q1 FY26 were Rs 449 crore, compared to Rs 1,019 crore in Q1 FY25. The decline in pre-sales is attributed to delays in approvals for certain projects.
 
MLDL sold a RERA carpet area of 0.42 million square feet (msf) during the quarter and has major launches planned for the subsequent quarters. The company’s residential collections stood at Rs 518 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 540 crore in Q1 FY25. 
 
The company added projects with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 3,500 crore to its portfolio in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 1,400 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “We started the year well with a successful rights issue in Q1, which has further improved our balance sheet. We are continuing BD momentum with GDV additions of Rs 3,500 crore. Our residential sales have been lower as we await certain approvals; however, we have several launches planned in the subsequent quarters. Our IC&IC business has been firing on all cylinders, clocking healthy leasing activity across Jaipur and Chennai.”
 
MLDL, the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group, completed a rights issue of Rs 1,500 crore in Q1 FY26. It’s a cash-surplus firm with a net debt-to-equity ratio of -0.23 as of June 30, 2025.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew by 246 per cent, while the profit declined by 39.5 per cent.
 
MLDL’s shares listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at Rs 368.70 per equity share on Friday (25 July).

Topics :MahindraQ1 resultsReal Estate

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

