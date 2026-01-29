Paytm Q3 net profit at ₹225 cr, revenue from ops grows to ₹2,194 cr

Paytm parent One97 Communications (OCL) posted a consolidated net profit of ₹225 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3FY26), as compared to a loss of ₹208 crore in Q3FY25.

The Noida-based company recorded a net profit of ₹21 crore in Q2FY26.

The company appointed Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of its subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) for the next five years.

The growth in net profit comes at a time when the fintech major recorded a 20 per cent growth in its revenue from operations to ₹2,194 crore in the October-December period from ₹1,828 crore in the same period last year.