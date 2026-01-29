Associate Sponsors

Paytm Q3 net profit at ₹225 cr, revenue from ops grows to ₹2,194 cr

The Noida-based company recorded a net profit of Rs 21 crore in Q2FY26

Paytm
Paytm swings to a Rs 225 crore profit in Q3FY26 on higher revenue and controlled costs, while appointing Vijay Shekhar Sharma as CEO of its payments subsidiary. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 8:32 PM IST
Paytm parent One97 Communications (OCL) posted a consolidated net profit of ₹225 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3FY26), as compared to a loss of ₹208 crore in Q3FY25.
 
The Noida-based company recorded a net profit of ₹21 crore in Q2FY26.
 
The company appointed Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of its subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) for the next five years.
 
The growth in net profit comes at a time when the fintech major recorded a 20 per cent growth in its revenue from operations to ₹2,194 crore in the October-December period from ₹1,828 crore in the same period last year.
 
Sequentially, revenue grew by 6.5 per cent from ₹2,061 crore in Q2FY26.  
 
The company’s other income stood at ₹212 crore in Q3FY26, as compared to ₹189 crore in Q3FY25 and ₹222 crore in Q2FY26.
 
Other income is generated through dividends or interest, among other factors that are non-core to the business.
 
Paytm’s expenses contracted to ₹2,175 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹2,220 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, expenses recorded a minor rise from ₹2,062 crore in Q2FY26.
 
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

