Swiggy Q3FY26 results: Net loss widens to ₹1,065 crore, revenue up 54%

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,065 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up from a ₹799 crore loss during the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, however, losses narrowed from ₹1,092 crore in Q2FY26.

The company's revenue from operations jumped 53.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,149 crore from ₹3,993 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 10.6 per cent from ₹5,561 crore.

The platform reported a 36.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in average monthly transacting users (MTU) to 24.3 million, with a 5.9 per cent increase sequentially. B2C adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin fell 16 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to -3.5 per cent, but improved 15 basis points (bps) sequentially, the company said in a BSE filing.