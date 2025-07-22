One97 Communications Q1 result: Paytm's parent firm posts profit of ₹122 cr

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, reported a net profit of ₹122.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a sharp turnaround from a loss of ₹838.9 crore in the same period last year. The company had posted a loss of ₹539.8 crore in the preceding March quarter (Q4 FY25). This is Paytm’s first quarterly profit since Q4 FY24.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹1,917.5 crore in Q1 FY26, up 27.7 per cent year-on-year from ₹1,501.6 crore and marginally higher than ₹1,911.5 crore in the previous quarter.
Total expenses declined to ₹2,016.1 crore during the quarter, down from ₹2,476.4 crore in Q1 FY25 and ₹2,154.9 crore in Q4 FY25.