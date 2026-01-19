Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q3 results: Hindustan Zinc, BHEL, Havells, IRFC among 35 firms on Jan 19

Q3 results: Hindustan Zinc, BHEL, Havells, IRFC among 35 firms on Jan 19

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Punjab National Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Capital, Oberoi Realty, Ceat, and Hatsun Agro Product are also to release their October-December earnings reports today

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Havells India, Punjab National Bank, LTIMindtree, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Tata Capital, Oberoi Realty, and Ceat are among 35 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Hatsun Agro Product, Aurum PropTech, Bansal Wire Industries, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Tips Music, NDL Ventures, Rudra Global Infra Products, Gujarat Lease Financing, and Apollo Techno Industries.

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 12%

 
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 12.17 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹19,807 crore for the quarter ended December 2025. The lender had posted a profit of ₹17,657 crore in the same period last year and ₹19,611 crore in the preceding second quarter.
 
On a standalone basis, the country’s largest private sector bank posted a net profit of ₹18,653.75 crore for the October–December period, up 11.46 per cent from a year ago.
 
Core net interest income grew 6.4 per cent to ₹32,600 crore, while non-interest income stood at ₹13,250 crore, according to the exchange filing. The bank’s overall net interest margin (NIM) was 3.35 per cent for the quarter.

Market overview for January 19

 
Indian stock markets are set for a weak start to the week on Monday as investor sentiment soured following US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff measures against European countries over Greenland.
 
Trump announced a 10 per cent tariff on eight European nations, effective February 1, rising to 25 per cent in June, after they opposed his plans to acquire Greenland. 
 
Asian markets fell for the first time in six sessions, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. Safe-haven assets, including gold and silver, rose to fresh highs on Monday amid escalating tariff tensions.
 
US markets closed lower last week, with equity futures slipping on Monday. The Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 1 per cent, according to Bloomberg.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 19

  1. Aarti Surfactants Ltd
  2. Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd-$
  3. Admach Systems Ltd
  4. Aplab Ltd-$
  5. Apollo Techno Industries Ltd
  6. Atishay Ltd
  7. Atlanta Electricals Ltd
  8. Aurum PropTech Ltd
  9. Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
  10. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
  11. Burnpur Cement Ltd
  12. Ceat Ltd
  13. Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd
  14. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
  15. Havells India Ltd
  16. Hindustan Zinc Ltd
  17. IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
  18. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
  19. ISF Ltd
  20. Jupiter Infomedia Ltd
  21. Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
  22. Kapil Raj Finance Ltd
  23. Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd
  24. Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd
  25. LTIMindtree Ltd
  26. National Standard (India) Ltd
  27. NDL Ventures Ltd
  28. Oberoi Realty Ltd
  29. Punjab National Bank
  30. Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd
  31. Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd
  32. Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
  33. Tata Capital Ltd
  34. Tips Music Ltd
  35. Trishakti Industries Ltd
 

ICICI Bank Q3 profit declines 2.68% to ₹12,538 crore despite loan growth

JK Cement Q3 profit falls 8.5% to ₹173.6 crore, revenue rises 18%

UCO Bank reports nearly 16% jump in Q3 net profit at ₹739 cr, NPAs improve

HDFC Bank posts 12% growth in December-quarter profit to ₹19,807 crore

RBL Bank Q3 results: PAT jumps multi-fold to ₹214 cr as provisions decline

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

