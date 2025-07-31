Sundram Fasteners Q1 net up 4% to record Rs 148 crore, exports dip

Sundram Fasteners, the Chennai-based auto components major, reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit of Rs 147.94 crore for the first quarter of FY26, a 4 per cent increase from Rs 142.69 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also posted record consolidated revenue of Rs 1,533.39 crore, marking a 2 per cent year-on-year growth.

The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at Rs 7.06.

Managing Director Arathi Krishna attributed the strong performance to resilient domestic demand and robust execution. “This progress is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams, who continue to drive operational excellence and uphold the highest standards of product quality,” she said.

Operational highlights Standalone revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,350.17 crore, up from Rs 1,310.33 crore last year. Domestic sales surged to Rs 930.91 crore, up 8.78% year-on-year from Rs 855.75 crore. Export sales, however, declined to Rs 379.14 crore from Rs 422.65 crore, reflecting pressures from global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. The EBITDA for the quarter reached Rs 238.77 crore, the highest in the company's history, up from Rs 223.06 crore in Q1 FY25. The EBITDA margin improved to 17.5 per cent, supported by stable commodity prices, a favourable product mix, and stronger domestic sales.