Sundram Fasteners Q1 net up 4% to record Rs 148 crore, exports dip

Auto parts firm sees record revenue and EBITDA; export challenges persist amid geopolitical headwinds

Arathi Krishna, Managing Director at Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
Sundram Fasteners, the Chennai-based auto components major, reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit of Rs 147.94 crore for the first quarter of FY26, a 4 per cent increase from Rs 142.69 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also posted record consolidated revenue of Rs 1,533.39 crore, marking a 2 per cent year-on-year growth.
 
The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at Rs 7.06.
 
Managing Director Arathi Krishna attributed the strong performance to resilient domestic demand and robust execution. “This progress is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams, who continue to drive operational excellence and uphold the highest standards of product quality,” she said.
 
Operational highlights
 
Standalone revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,350.17 crore, up from Rs 1,310.33 crore last year. 
Domestic sales surged to Rs 930.91 crore, up 8.78% year-on-year from Rs 855.75 crore. 
Export sales, however, declined to Rs 379.14 crore from Rs 422.65 crore, reflecting pressures from global economic and geopolitical uncertainties.
 
The EBITDA for the quarter reached Rs 238.77 crore, the highest in the company’s history, up from Rs 223.06 crore in Q1 FY25. The EBITDA margin improved to 17.5 per cent, supported by stable commodity prices, a favourable product mix, and stronger domestic sales.
 
Gross margins improved significantly, from 57.5 per cent to 59.9 per cent.
 
Outlook and strategy
 
Despite global headwinds, Krishna emphasised the company’s continued focus on long-term growth. “We remain confident in the competitive strength of our product portfolio and the durability of our long-term partnerships,” she said.
 
Sundram Fasteners plans to continue investing in innovation, capacity expansion, and customer engagement, aiming to fortify its leadership in the Indian and global automotive component markets.
 
The company’s robust quarterly performance highlights its ability to weather external shocks, even as exports slow, and positions it for continued expansion through strategic domestic investments.

Topics :Sundram FastenersQ1 resultsAuto Components

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

