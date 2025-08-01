ITC Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr, revenue rises 19.53%

Cigarette-to-soap conglomerate ITC reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) at Rs 5,244.20 crore in the April to June quarter (Q1FY26), largely led by the performance of its cigarettes and agri businesses. In the same period last year, net profit was Rs 5,091.59 crore. The company reported consolidated gross revenue of Rs 23,129 crore for Q1FY26, marking a 19.53 per cent increase compared to Rs 19,350 crore a year ago. Revenue net of excise was Rs 21,495 crore, higher than the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 18,753.8 crore. The estimated profit was Rs 5,113.5 crore. Sequentially, gross revenue of Rs 20,376 crore was up by 13.51 per cent. The profit in the previous quarter was Rs 19,727 crore, which included an exceptional gain from an accounting entry related to the demerger of its hotels business, effective from January 1, 2025. ITC described the performance as "resilient" amid a challenging operating environment. Group companies, including ITC Infotech, Surya Nepal, and ITC Hotels, also contributed to the consolidated performance. In its commentary, the company noted that buoyancy in agriculture and the service sector, moderating inflation, and rural wage growth were key positives. However, industrial growth, automobile sales, credit growth, and electricity & fuel consumption remained subdued.
Rural demand showed resilience, and while early signs of recovery in urban consumption demand were visible during the quarter, the company said. The cigarette segment led the performance with an 8.04 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, reaching Rs 9,553.86 crore in Q1FY26. Pre-tax profits from the segment stood at Rs 5,498.93 crore, a 4.64 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The company stated that consumption of high-cost leaf inventory weighed on margins, which was partly mitigated through product-mix enrichment and cost management interventions. Revenue from the non-cigarette FMCG segment in Q1FY26 stood at Rs 5,800.44 crore, a 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Pre-tax profit for this segment was Rs 399.03 crore, down by 16.7 per cent, as elevated prices of major commodities (such as edible oil, wheat, maida, cocoa, soap, and noodles) impacted margins. The company also noted that the notebooks industry continued to operate under deflationary conditions due to low-priced paper imports and opportunistic plays by local/regional players. The digital-first and organic portfolio—which includes brands like Yogabar, Mother Sparsh, Prasuma, Meatigo, and 24 Mantra—reached an annual revenue run rate of Rs 1,000 crore. The agri business segment was driven by trading opportunities in bulk commodities and exports of leaf tobacco. Segment revenue in Q1FY26 was Rs 9,723.84 crore, up 38.95 per cent Y-o-Y. Pre-tax profit in the segment stood at Rs 434.67 crore, an increase of 26.13 per cent YoY. The operating environment remained challenging for the paperboards, paper, and packaging segment, with a sustained influx of low-priced supplies into global markets, including India, elevated domestic wood prices, and subdued realisations. Revenue from this segment was Rs 2,116.62 crore in Q1FY26, an increase of 7.07 per cent. However, pre-tax profit of Rs 151.40 crore was down by 40.89 per cent.