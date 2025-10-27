Q2 results today: Adani Energy, Raymond, JK Tyre among 44 firms on Oct 27

Sona BLW Precision, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Indus Towers, Raymond, SRF, and Bata India are scheduled to announce their earnings reports for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26).

Other companies expected to declare their Q2 results today include Mahindra Logistics, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, PNB Housing Finance, Supreme Industries, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), JK Tyre, and Adani Energy Solutions.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 result highlights

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit for Q2FY26 at ₹4,468.27 crore, down from ₹5,044.05 crore, driven by lower other income and higher provisions.

Standalone banking operations saw net profit fall 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,253 crore, slightly below Q1FY26's ₹3,282 crore. Net interest income rose 4.15 per cent to ₹7,311 crore, while other income dropped 3.5 per cent to ₹2,589 crore. The bank's net interest margin narrowed 37 basis points to 4.54 per cent from 4.65 per cent in the previous quarter. Market overview for October 27 Q2 results and hopes of a US–China trade deal may guide Sensex and Nifty on Monday. At 7:10 am, GIFT Nifty futures traded 109 points lower at 25,923, indicating a gap-up start.

Asian markets rose on trade optimism and Wall Street's record rally. Japan's Nikkei surpassed 50,000, up 2 per cent, while Topix gained 1.52 per cent. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.99 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 added 0.49 per cent. US and Chinese negotiators have reportedly reached a framework agreement, with proposed 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods "off the table", increased soybean imports, and a delay in rare-earth restrictions, according to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Wall Street closed at record highs on Friday as easing inflation raised expectations of Fed rate cuts. The Dow crossed 47,000 for the first time, with investors awaiting Big Tech earnings and the upcoming Fed policy decision.

List of firms releasing Q2 results today, October 27 Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Bata India Ltd Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd Fabtech Technologies Ltd Galaxy Bearings Ltd Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd Glottis Ltd Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Indo Cotspin Ltd Indus Towers Ltd Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Jai Mata Glass Ltd JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd KFin Technologies Ltd Kisan Mouldings Ltd-$ Mahindra Logistics Ltd Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Mercantile Ventures Ltd Oswal Yarns Ltd PDS Ltd PNB Housing Finance Ltd Rasi Electrodes Ltd Raymond Ltd Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd Shiva Cement Ltd Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd SRF Ltd Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd Supreme Industries Ltd Suraj Estate Developers Ltd Take Solutions Ltd Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Times Green Energy (India) Ltd Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Umiya Tubes Ltd Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd