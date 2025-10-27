Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: Adani Energy, Raymond, JK Tyre among 44 firms on Oct 27

Q2 results today: Adani Energy, Raymond, JK Tyre among 44 firms on Oct 27

Many companies, including Sona BLW Precision, Chennai Petroleum, Bata India, and Indus Towers, will release their Q2FY26 earnings reports today

Q2 results and hopes of a US–China trade deal may guide Sensex and Nifty on Monday
Apexa Rai
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sona BLW Precision, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Indus Towers, Raymond, SRF, and Bata India are scheduled to announce their earnings reports for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26).
 
Other companies expected to declare their Q2 results today include Mahindra Logistics, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, PNB Housing Finance, Supreme Industries, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), JK Tyre, and Adani Energy Solutions.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 result highlights

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit for Q2FY26 at ₹4,468.27 crore, down from ₹5,044.05 crore, driven by lower other income and higher provisions. 
Standalone banking operations saw net profit fall 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,253 crore, slightly below Q1FY26’s ₹3,282 crore. Net interest income rose 4.15 per cent to ₹7,311 crore, while other income dropped 3.5 per cent to ₹2,589 crore. The bank’s net interest margin narrowed 37 basis points to 4.54 per cent from 4.65 per cent in the previous quarter.

Market overview for October 27

Q2 results and hopes of a US–China trade deal may guide Sensex and Nifty on Monday. At 7:10 am, GIFT Nifty futures traded 109 points lower at 25,923, indicating a gap-up start.
 
Asian markets rose on trade optimism and Wall Street’s record rally. Japan’s Nikkei surpassed 50,000, up 2 per cent, while Topix gained 1.52 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.99 per cent and Australia’s ASX 200 added 0.49 per cent. 
US and Chinese negotiators have reportedly reached a framework agreement, with proposed 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods “off the table”, increased soybean imports, and a delay in rare-earth restrictions, according to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
 
Wall Street closed at record highs on Friday as easing inflation raised expectations of Fed rate cuts. The Dow crossed 47,000 for the first time, with investors awaiting Big Tech earnings and the upcoming Fed policy decision. 

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q2 results today, October 27

  1. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
  2. Bata India Ltd
  3. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
  4. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  5. Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd
  6. Fabtech Technologies Ltd
  7. Galaxy Bearings Ltd
  8. Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
  9. Glottis Ltd
  10. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
  11. Indo Cotspin Ltd
  12. Indus Towers Ltd
  13. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
  14. Jai Mata Glass Ltd
  15. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
  16. Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
  17. Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
  18. KFin Technologies Ltd
  19. Kisan Mouldings Ltd-$
  20. Mahindra Logistics Ltd
  21. Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
  22. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
  23. Mercantile Ventures Ltd
  24. Oswal Yarns Ltd
  25. PDS Ltd
  26. PNB Housing Finance Ltd
  27. Rasi Electrodes Ltd
  28. Raymond Ltd
  29. Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
  30. Shiva Cement Ltd
  31. Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd
  32. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
  33. SRF Ltd
  34. Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
  35. Supreme Industries Ltd
  36. Suraj Estate Developers Ltd
  37. Take Solutions Ltd
  38. Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
  39. Times Green Energy (India) Ltd
  40. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
  41. Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
  42. Umiya Tubes Ltd
  43. Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd
  44. Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

