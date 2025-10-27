Q2 results today: Adani Energy, Raymond, JK Tyre among 44 firms on Oct 27

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 result highlights
Market overview for October 27
List of firms releasing Q2 results today, October 27
- Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
- Bata India Ltd
- Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
- Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd
- Fabtech Technologies Ltd
- Galaxy Bearings Ltd
- Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
- Glottis Ltd
- Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
- Indo Cotspin Ltd
- Indus Towers Ltd
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
- Jai Mata Glass Ltd
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
- Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
- Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
- KFin Technologies Ltd
- Kisan Mouldings Ltd-$
- Mahindra Logistics Ltd
- Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
- Mercantile Ventures Ltd
- Oswal Yarns Ltd
- PDS Ltd
- PNB Housing Finance Ltd
- Rasi Electrodes Ltd
- Raymond Ltd
- Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
- Shiva Cement Ltd
- Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
- SRF Ltd
- Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
- Supreme Industries Ltd
- Suraj Estate Developers Ltd
- Take Solutions Ltd
- Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
- Times Green Energy (India) Ltd
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
- Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
- Umiya Tubes Ltd
- Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd
- Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd
