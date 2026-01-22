DLF Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 14% to ₹1,203 cr, revenue up 32%

Realty major DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,203.36 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 14 per cent from ₹1,058.73 crore from the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit was up around 2 per cent from ₹1,180.09 crore.

The company's revenue from operations rose 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,020.22 crore from ₹1528.71 in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 23 per cent from ₹1,643.04 crore.

"Strong business performance led to record collections during the quarter. Cumulative net collections for the nine-month period stood at ₹10,216 crore, reflecting 21 per cent Y-o-Y growth. We delivered a strong surplus cash generation of ₹3,876 crore during the quarter which led to the successful achievement of our stated goal of achieving a zero gross debt level. Net cash position stood at ₹11,660 crore," the company said in a BSE filing.

It further said that its new sales booking for the quarter stood at ₹419 crore, led by the healthy monetisation of launched inventory. "We remain confident of achieving our annual guidance and will continue to bring our new product offerings in line with our stated medium-term plan," it added.

DLF's joint venture with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, DLF Cyber City Developers Limited, posted a revenue of ₹1,878 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,464 crore, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y. It reported a net profit of ₹707 crore.

Shares of DLF closed at ₹613.65 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.