Bandhan Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 51.7% to ₹206 cr
Bandhan Bank's Q3 FY26 net profit fell 52% to ₹205.6 crore on lower income and higher costs, even as asset quality improved with a drop in gross NPAs
Bandhan Bank on Thursday reported a 51.7 per cent decline in net profit to ₹205.59 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, due to lower income and higher expenditure.
The Kolkata-based bank had a net profit of ₹426.29 crore in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Its total income declined to ₹6,122 crore during the Q3 of FY26 from ₹6,591 crore a year ago.
The total expenditure increased to ₹4,677 crore during the quarter under review against ₹4,569 crore in the year-ago period.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 3.33 per cent of gross advances, from 4.68 per cent in Q3 of FY25.
Shares of Bandhan Bank closed at ₹142.65 apiece, up 3.37 per cent over the previous close on BSE.
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 5:40 PM IST