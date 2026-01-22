Bandhan Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 51.7% to ₹206 cr

Bandhan Bank on Thursday reported a 51.7 per cent decline in net profit to ₹205.59 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, due to lower income and higher expenditure.

The Kolkata-based bank had a net profit of ₹426.29 crore in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Its total income declined to ₹6,122 crore during the Q3 of FY26 from ₹6,591 crore a year ago.

The total expenditure increased to ₹4,677 crore during the quarter under review against ₹4,569 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 3.33 per cent of gross advances, from 4.68 per cent in Q3 of FY25.

Shares of Bandhan Bank closed at ₹142.65 apiece, up 3.37 per cent over the previous close on BSE.