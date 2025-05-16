Medanta Q4 PAT falls 20%, revenue rises 15% on strong patient volume

Global Health Limited (GHL), which operates Medanta Hospitals, reported a 20.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the March quarter (Q4FY25) to ₹101.4 crore, down from ₹127.3 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 15.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹931.2 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹808.6 crore in Q4FY24.

GHL stated that the decline in PAT was due to a non-recurring exceptional expense of ₹49.9 crore related to the merger of MHPL (Manipal’s Lucknow entity) with GHL.

Medanta also announced that it is on track to commence operations at its upcoming 550-bed hospital in Noida by the second quarter of FY26.

Commenting on the expansion, Pankaj Sahni, group chief executive officer (CEO) and director, said the move is part of a broader plan to add 1,000 beds over the next two years, enhancing Medanta’s capacity to serve growing patient demand.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 19.8 per cent to ₹247.6 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda margins stood at 26 per cent, up from 24.8 per cent in Q3FY24.

Also Read

For the December quarter, Global Health reported a 12.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in average occupied bed days, with an occupancy rate of 61.3 per cent driven by increased bed capacity.

The company reported a marginal rise in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) per day to ₹63,629 in Q4FY25, up 0.9 per cent from ₹63,063 in the same period last year.

Medanta’s international patient revenue rose 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹55.7 crore, contributing 6 per cent to total revenue in the March quarter.

On Friday, Global Health Limited’s stock fell 3.26 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹1,202.65 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).