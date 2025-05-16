Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hyundai Motor India Q4 profit down 3.8%, to launch 26 new models by FY30

Hyundai Motor India Q4 profit down 3.8%, to launch 26 new models by FY30

Hyundai reports a 3.8 per cent drop in Q4 profit to ₹1,614 crore and outlines a plan to launch 26 models, including EVs and hybrids, by FY30 while targeting export-led growth

Hyundai
HMIL currently sells 14 car models in India, including nine SUVs, two sedans, and three hatchbacks. The company's consolidated net profit in FY25 stood at ₹5,640 crore, a 6.9 per cent drop YoY (Photo: Reuters)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported a 3.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,614 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (FY25). The carmaker cited a high base effect and macroeconomic uncertainties that affected consumer sentiment and purchase decisions.
 
For FY26, the company has adopted a cautious outlook, anticipating domestic growth to broadly track the industry’s low single-digit estimates amid ongoing economic headwinds. However, HMIL is targeting 7–8 per cent growth in exports for the year. 
 
As part of its long-term strategy, the carmaker announced a pipeline of 26 product launches by FY30, including a mix of new models, facelifts, and refreshments. These will comprise 20 internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and six electric vehicles (EVs), alongside the introduction of eco-friendly powertrains such as hybrids.
 
The carmaker stated that in the next two years, eight cars -- new models and facelifts -- will be launched in India. According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), Hyundai’s wholesales in FY25 stood at 599,000 units, marking a 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y decline. Its exports remained flat at around 163,000 units.
 
HMIL currently sells 14 car models in India, including nine SUVs, two sedans, and three hatchbacks. The company's consolidated net profit in FY25 stood at ₹5,640 crore, a 6.9 per cent drop from last year. 
 
“FY25 was a challenging and transformative year for the Indian automotive industry,” Unsoo Kim, managing director, HMIL, told reporters during a post-results call. “The environment remained tough, with macroeconomic uncertainties impacting consumer sentiment. On top of that, we were up against a high base, which further amplified the impact," he noted. 

The company is in an expansion phase, with investments aimed at increasing production capacity, strengthening local manufacturing, and accelerating EV adoption. Its third manufacturing facility, located in Talegaon, Maharashtra, is expected to begin production in the third quarter of FY26, Kim noted.
 
While recent rate cuts by the RBI and tax relief by the government may support demand, HMIL remains cautiously optimistic given the global economic backdrop. Kim said the company will continue to focus on SUVs and premiumisation, which it sees as key growth drivers.
 
Despite a sales decline in FY25, Hyundai emphasised a strong export strategy. The company's exports recorded 14 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the fourth quarter of FY25, and 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth in April this year. 
First Published: May 16 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

