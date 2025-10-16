Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Rallis India Q2 results: Net profit declines 4% to ₹102 cr, revenue down 7%

Rallis India Q2 results: Net profit declines 4% to ₹102 cr, revenue down 7%

The company's PAT (profit after tax) stood at Rs 98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing

Rallis India shares close at Rs 284.30, down 3.27 per cent, on the BSE.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
Rallis India, a Tata enterprise, on Thursday reported a 4 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 102 crore during the quarter ended September 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The company's PAT (profit after tax) stood at Rs 98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.

During the reporting quarter, the company recorded a 7 per cent decline in revenue at Rs 861 crore compared to Rs 928 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, mainly due to erratic and prolonged rains in several parts of the country that impacted field activities and spray applications.

"The second quarter was challenging due to prolonged rains which impacted field activities and product placement. Despite these headwinds, our profitability remained stable, supported by export momentum, prudent cost management, and improved margins in the seeds business. Our strong balance sheet, zero external debt and healthy cash position underscore our financial discipline and operational resilience," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Gyanendra Shukla said.

Rallis India shares close at Rs 284.30, down 3.27 per cent, on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Q2 resultscorporate earningsResults

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

