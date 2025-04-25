Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,407 crore for the quarter ended March (Q4FY25). This was up nearly 2.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 18,951 crore. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share for FY25. Profit was also up sequentially from Rs 18,540 crore in the October–December quarter. The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.6 trillion from Rs 2.4 trillion recorded in January–March 2024. Besides, RIL has also approved a plan to raise funds through the issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs 25,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

Consolidated net profit stood at ₹19,407 crore, up 2.4% Y-o-Y. Dividend: ₹5.5 per equity share for FY25. For the third quarter of FY25, Reliance Industries had reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 2.4 trillion, up 6.7 per cent year-on-year. Its net profit rose to Rs 18,540 crore, reflecting a 7 per cent increase from the previous year. On Friday (April 25), Reliance Industries stock was down 0.12 per cent to Rs 1,300.05 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The benchmark Sensex ended 0.74 per cent lower at 79,212.53 points.

Our focus on operational discipline: Mukesh Ambani

Significantly, Reliance Industries reported a 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue for its oil to chemicals (O2C) segment at Rs 1.65 trillion. The segment also saw the highest ever annual total throughput at 80.5 MMT. ALSO READ: Reliance heads into earnings with most analyst 'buy' calls since 2008 "FY2025 has been a challenging year for the global business environment, with weak macro-economic conditions and a shifting geo-political landscape. Our focus on operational discipline, customer-centric innovation and fulfilling India’s growth requirements has helped Reliance deliver a steady financial performance during the year," said RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani in an official statement.Significantly, Reliance Industries reported a 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue for its oil to chemicals (O2C) segment at Rs 1.65 trillion. The segment also saw the highest ever annual total throughput at 80.5 MMT.

Reliance Jio continues to drive consistent outperformance: Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 206.2 in March quarter as against Rs 203.3 in the previous quarter.

ALSO READ | Reliance Jio Platforms Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 25.7% to ₹7,022 crore Reliance Retail delivered strong growth: Isha Ambani In the fourth quarter of FY25, Reliance Retail reported a 2.4x quarter-on-quarter increase in daily gross orders from quick commerce. Its Consumer Brands division emerged as India’s fastest-growing FMCG player, recording approximately Rs 11,450 crore in sales in just its second year. The registered customer base rose 14.8 per cent year-on-year to 349 million, while total transactions grew 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.39 billion. "Jio continues to drive consistent outperformance in customer engagement with best-in-the-world network technologies and a wide bouquet of digital services for all Indians. Jio is proud to have served millions of users at world’s largest congregation of people, the Mahakumbh mela where its network scalability and flexibility was well demonstrated. Jio is working on enabling large scale AI infrastructure and services that will add an intelligence layer to all Jio services," said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, in a statement.

ALSO READ | Reliance Retail Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹3,545 crore Similarly, Reliance Retail expanded its presence by adding 2,659 new outlets during the year. After rationalisation, the total number of stores stood at 19,340, covering 77.4 million square feet. JioMart leveraged this extensive network to boost its quick, hyperlocal delivery services.

Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “Reliance Retail delivered strong growth in revenue and profits, powered by improved efficiencies, innovative formats, a sharper product mix, and continued investments in technology and customer experience. We remain focused on shaping the future of retail with agility and purpose.”

"The Oil to Chemicals business posted a resilient performance despite considerable volatility in energy markets. Significant demand-supply imbalances in downstream chemicals markets have led to multi-year low margins. Our business teams ensured optimization of integrated operations and feedstock costs to enhance margin capture across value chains. The Oil & Gas business recorded its highest ever annual EBITDA led by higher production from our KGD6 and CBM blocks," the statement added.