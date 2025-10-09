Design and technology services company Tata Elxsi reported a 32.5 per cent decline in net profit to ₹154.81 crore for the second quarter of FY26, according to a company filing to the exchanges.

On a sequential basis, however, the company recorded a 7.2 per cent rise in profit after tax from ₹144.37 crore in the previous quarter.

The Tata Group firm’s revenue from operations dropped to ₹918.1 crore in the quarter, compared to ₹955.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

US market drives quarterly growth

“Amidst dynamic market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties, we delivered strong Q-o-Q growth across overseas markets led by the US, which grew at 7.9 per cent Q-o-Q. We continue to win new customers in our core verticals and adjacent markets in the US region,” said Manoj Raghavan, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Elxsi.