Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:04 PM IST
Design and technology services company Tata Elxsi reported a 32.5 per cent decline in net profit to ₹154.81 crore for the second quarter of FY26, according to a company filing to the exchanges.
 
On a sequential basis, however, the company recorded a 7.2 per cent rise in profit after tax from ₹144.37 crore in the previous quarter.
 
The Tata Group firm’s revenue from operations dropped to ₹918.1 crore in the quarter, compared to ₹955.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
 
US market drives quarterly growth
 
“Amidst dynamic market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties, we delivered strong Q-o-Q growth across overseas markets led by the US, which grew at 7.9 per cent Q-o-Q. We continue to win new customers in our core verticals and adjacent markets in the US region,” said Manoj Raghavan, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Elxsi.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹193.3 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 21.1 per cent for the quarter.
 
Profit before tax (PBT) declined to ₹214.72 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹298.71 crore in Q2FY25, reflecting a 28.1 per cent annual drop. However, it was 9.4 per cent higher sequentially.
 
Media & Communication and Transportation segments show resilience
 
Sequential revenue from the US market saw a 7.9 per cent increase, contributing positively to overall performance during the quarter.
 
“Our Media & Communication business, which accounts for more than 31 per cent of our revenue, posted a smart Q-o-Q growth of 6.8 per cent, supported by large deal ramp-ups and new deal wins across regions. The Transportation business, which accounts for over 53 per cent of our revenue, registered a 0.7 per cent Q-o-Q growth in the second quarter, building on the momentum of large deal wins and global OEM SDV programmes,” Raghavan added.

Topics :Tata ElxsiQ2 resultsIT companiesCompanies

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

