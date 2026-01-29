Voltas Q3 net profit falls 35.4% to ₹84.46 crore, revenue dips 1.1%

Leading air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider Voltas Ltd on Thursday reported a 35.4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹84.46 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹130.76 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the Tata Group firm.

Voltas' revenue from operations declined 1.1 per cent to ₹3,070.77 crore in the December quarter of FY26, compared with ₹3,105.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses of Voltas stood at ₹2,945.19 crore, almost flat in the December quarter.

Commenting on the results, its Managing Director Mukundan Menon C P said: "In Q3, the Room Air Conditioner business remained the anchor of our overall performance, navigating inherent seasonality and the impact of a shorter second summer through stronger channel momentum, improved product mix, and the benefit of the GST rate reduction." In the December quarter, Voltas' revenue from "unitary cooling products for comfort and commercial use", which has room AC business, was up 8.64 per cent to ₹1,215.13 crore, from ₹1,771.13 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. "Despite inherent seasonality and the impact of a shorter second summer, the segment delivered a stable and well-balanced performance across both volumes and revenue," it said.