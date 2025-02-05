Apollo Micro Systems Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 83% to Rs 18 crore

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) has posted an 83 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 18.24 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher income.

It had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 9.96 crore in the October-December quarter of preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company's total income increased 62 per cent to Rs 149.37 crore against Rs 91.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others.