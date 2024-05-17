Home / Companies / Results / Bandhan Bank's Q4FY24 results: Net profit declines to Rs 54.6 crore

Bandhan Bank's Q4FY24 results: Net profit declines to Rs 54.6 crore

The bank said that as a prudent measure and in accordance with its policy, it had technically written off loans amounting to Rs 3,852 crore

Q4
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 8:27 PM IST
Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 54.6 crore in the January to March quarter (Q4FY24) compared to a net profit of Rs 808.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year due to increased provisions and a technical loan write-off.

Provisions and contingencies during the quarter stood at Rs 1,774.3 crore compared to Rs 734.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The bank said that as a prudent measure and in accordance with its policy, it had technically written off loans amounting to Rs 3,852 crore.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director and chief executive officer, explained that the write-off was on an old portfolio of 2019-20, 2020-21, and partly 2021-22.

Net interest income (NII) as of Q4FY24 stood at Rs 2,866 crore compared to Rs 2,472 crore as of Q4FY23.

Ghosh said that on the asset quality front, the bank had seen a stable quarter. “We have shown stability and growth across major parameters.”

Gross NPA in March 2024 was at 3.8 per cent compared to 4.9 per cent a year ago. Net NPA was at 1.1 per cent versus 1.2 per cent in March 2023.

The bank’s net revenue as of Q4FY24 stood at Rs 3,560 crore compared to Rs 3,101 crore as of Q4FY23.

During Q4FY24, the bank’s deposit book grew by 25 per cent over the same period in the previous year. The total deposit book now stands at Rs 1.35 trillion while total advances are at Rs 1.25 trillion.

For FY24, the bank’s net revenue was Rs 12,490 crore compared to Rs 11,728 crore in FY23. Profit after tax stood at Rs 2,229 crore compared to Rs 2,195 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On the audit of its claims under the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU), Ghosh said it was progressing and should be completed shortly.

Last month, Bandhan Bank had announced that Chandra Shekhar Ghosh would retire after the completion of his current tenure on July 9 after leading the bank for almost a decade. Ghosh said that he would play a strategic role in the holding company.

Asked about the progress of the search for the next managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, he said the process was ongoing.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

