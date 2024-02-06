Home / Companies / Results / EID-Parry posts Q3 results: Sugar maker posts loss hurt by export curbs

EID-Parry posts Q3 results: Sugar maker posts loss hurt by export curbs

The company reported a loss after tax of Rs 13.59 crore ($1.64 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit after tax of Rs15.78 crore a year ago

Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 8:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian sugar maker E.I.D.- Parry reported a third-quarter loss on Tuesday, hurt by government restriction on exports and a fall in production.

The company reported a loss after tax of Rs 13.59 crore ($1.64 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit after tax of Rs15.78 crore a year ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Revenue from operations fell 7.9% to Rs 668 crore. 

KEY CONTEXT

The world's second-largest sugar producer, India, logged a 7.6% fall in sugar production in the October-December quarter due to poor monsoon rains, with key producing states Maharashtra and Karnataka taking the biggest hits. The two states together account for more than half of the country's total sugar output.

India's monsoon rainfall in 2023 was its lowest since 2018 as the El Nino weather pattern made August the driest in more than a century.

The government extended its restriction on sugar exports beyond October in its efforts to bring down domestic prices.

Peers Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries and Dhampur Sugar Mills also reported declines in third-quarter profit.

 

 

Also Read

Analysts selective on sugar stocks as higher prices keeps outlook upbeat

Sugar manufacturer EID Parry reports consolidated Q1 PAT at Rs 324.90 cr

Sugar shares rally up to 13% on positive outlook; Balrampur hits 52-wk high

Sugar output down 11% at 7.4 mn tonne during Oct 1-Dec 15 of 2023-24 mkt yr

Govt gives final warning to sugar traders to disclose stocks by Oct 1

Jupiter Wagons Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rises 82% to Rs 81 crore

Nexus Select Trust Q3 results: Profit at Rs 107 cr, income at Rs 588 cr

Nykaa Q3FY24 results: Net profit increases 106% to Rs 17.5 crore

Britannia Q3 results: Profit falls 2% to Rs 761 cr on soft rural demand

JB Chemicals & Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 26% to Rs 134 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sugar sectorsugar firmsEID Parry

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story