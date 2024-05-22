Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 15.5% to Rs 2,721.81 cr

It clocked a profit of Rs 2,355.67 crore in Q4FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.



Revenue from operations increased 13 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 37,727.1 crore in Q4FY24, compared with Rs 4,873 crore in the corresponding period of previous year, the company said.

Grasim Industries, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group, on Wednesday, reported a 15.5 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the consolidated net profit to Rs 2,721.81 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel