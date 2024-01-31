Home / Companies / Results / IRB Infra Q3 results: Net profit rises by 32.49% to Rs 187.42 crore

IRB Infra Q3 results: Net profit rises by 32.49% to Rs 187.42 crore

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 141.35 crore during the year-ago quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing

The company, in a statement, said its private InvIT associate was awarded TOT-12 and TOT-13 projects in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a 32.49 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 187.42 crore for the quarter ended December 2023.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 141.35 crore during the year-ago quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its total income during October-December 2023 rose to Rs 2,077 crore from Rs 1,570 crore a year ago.

The firm's expenses increased to Rs 1,783 crore from Rs 1,351 crore.

The company, in a statement, said its private InvIT associate was awarded TOT-12 and TOT-13 projects in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Also Read

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

Dabur Q3 results: Profit rises 6.2% to Rs 506 crore, revenue up 7%

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

Tata Technologies Q3 results: PAT rises 14.72% to Rs 170.22 crore

GCPL Q3 results: Net profit rises by 6.3% to Rs 581 cr, revenue up 1.54%

Dabur Q3 results: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 514 cr on rural biz growth

JSPL Q3 results: Profit jumps to Rs 1,923 cr, income down at Rs 11,736 cr

Max Healthcare Institute Q3 results: PAT rises 30% on better specialty mix

Shree Cement Q3 resuls: Net profit rises two-fold to Rs 701.85 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IRB Infrastructure Q3 resultscorporate earningsEarnings growth

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story