Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 08:02 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch, Feb 12, 2025: Vi, HAL, Godrej Ind, SAIL, Berger Paints

Stocks to Watch, Feb 12, 2025: Vi, HAL, Godrej Ind, SAIL, Berger Paints

Stocks to Watch on February 12, 2025: Investors will keep a watch on Berger Paints, Vi, SAIL after their Q3 numbers. They will also eye other stocks such as NBCC, NTPC and others

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch on February 12, 2025: The Indian equities are poised to open positive today. That said, the GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:45 AM, were trading 40.85 points higher at 23,194. On Tuesday, Sensex shed as much as 1,018.20 points, or 1.32 per cent and settle at 76,293.60. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 309.80 points, or 1.32 per cent, at 23,071.80.

Here are few stocks that will be on investors' radar on February 12, 2025:

Results on Feb 12: Godrej Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), 63 Moons Technologies, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bharat Forge, and others will announce their quarterly results.
 
 
SAIL: Steel Authority of India reported a 66 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 141.89 crore for the December quarter as compared to Rs  Rs 422.92 crore a year ago. 
 
Vodafone Idea: Vi posted a a net loss of Rs 6,609.3 crore in Q3, down 5.3 per cent, than the Rs 6,985.9 crore loss seen in the corresponding quarter of FY24.
 
Berger Paints: The company's net profit declined  1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 295.97 crore in the tird quarter as against Rs 300.16 crore a year ago. 

Also Read

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to Watch, Feb 11: Nykaa, Berger Paints, Vi, Eicher Motors, GAIL

bond markets

Stocks to Watch, Feb 7: Biocon, SBI, LIC, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Ola Electric

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Stocks to Watch, Feb 6: Swiggy, SBI, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Lupin, Hindalco: 3 stocks to buy today by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bajaj Finance, UPL, IndusInd among overbought stocks as Nifty bounces back

 
IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 341 crore for Q3 as compared to Rs 200 crore a year ago. 
 
EIH Ltd: Oberoi group of hotels' parent EIH will not proceed with its proposed investment in a mixed-use project in Pune. The company announced an investment of Rs 254 crore to acquire a 51 per cent equity stake in Pune-based Muttha Towers II Private Limited last year. 
 
NBCC: The company sold 1,233 housing units for Rs 3,217 crore through e-auction in a new project at Greater Noida. 
 
Mahindra Holidays: Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra in Invest Karnataka 2025 summit said that they are planning to invest around Rs 40,000 crore in Karnataka over the next few years.
 
TVS Motor: The company inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka at the Global Investors Meet (GIM), Invest Karnataka 2025. The two-wheeler auto company will set up a global capability center in Karnataka and expand its production and engineering capabilities in Mysuru, build a test track and set-up new company office infrastructure in the state.
 
HAL: The aerospace and Defence company is aiming to for Rs 2.2 trillion order book by 2030.  The company already has order book of Rs 1.2 trillion and expects to add another Rs 1 trillion ahead. 
 
Shriram Finance: The non banking financial company (NBFC) is targeting to increase its green portfolio by 20 folds over next three years as it diversifies its loan book, as per reports. 
 
TCS: Tata Consultancy Services has agreed to to modernise the depository system of Muscat Clearing and Depository (MCD), Oman’s central securities depository, according to a reports. 
 
Signature Global: The real estate company recorded a pre-sales or sales bookings of Rs 8,670 crore in April-December period of 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 3,120 crore in the year-ago period which implies a 178 per cent annual growth.
 
NTPC: The company is in initial talks with range of foreign technology suppliers to expand in nuclear energy.
 
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is planning to expand its Vizag oil refinery capacity in southern India by as much as 20 per cent.

More From This Section

| Image: Bloomberg

Markets Today: CPI inflation, Q3 result, MSCI rejig, Hexaware Tech IPO, FII

Eicher Motors bets on festive season, new launches to prop up sales

Weak Q3 margin, profit booking drags Eicher Motors 7%; analysts mixed

Premiumvarun beverages

Varun Beverages' stock poised for steady growth amid strong India business

Premiumequity market, smallcap, largecap

Ongoing selloff in equity market fails to close mid, smallcap valuation gap

Sebi

Sebi proposes new framework to handle unclaimed funds, securities

Topics : stocks to watch Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 earning Nifty50 Q3 results NTPC SAIL Vodafone Idea Berger Paints Hindustan Aeronautics HPCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon