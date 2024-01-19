Home / Companies / Results / RBL Bank Q3 results: Profit rises 11% to Rs 233 cr, gross NPAs down 3.12%

RBL Bank Q3 results: Profit rises 11% to Rs 233 cr, gross NPAs down 3.12%

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 209 crore in the same quarter a year ago

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Private sector RBL Bank on Friday reported an 11 per cent increase in its profit to Rs 233 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2023.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 209 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income increased to Rs 3,969 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 3,116 crore in the same period last year, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income of the bank also improved to Rs 3,191 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 2,498 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 3.12 per cent of the total loans at the end of December 2023 from 3.61 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans also came down to 0.80 per cent from 1.18 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Also Read

RBL Bank Q2 results: Net profit increases 46%, aided by rise in core income

RBL Bank launches free mobile healthcare vans for support, domestic workers

Biz trajectory remains intact, committed to achieving targets: RBL Bank CEO

RBI slaps monetary penalties on RBL Bank, Union Bank, and Bajaj Finance

RBL Q1 net profit up 43% to Rs 288 cr; aims to reduce unsecured loans share

HUL Q3 results: Profit rises marginally to Rs 2,519 cr on low rural demand

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit falls to Rs 2,028 cr dragged by lower income

Central Bank of India Q3 results: Profit jumps 57% to Rs 718 crore

UltraTech Cement's Q3 profit rises 68% on the back of price hikes, demand

IndusInd Bank Q3 results: Net profit rise 17.2% to Rs 2,301.5 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBL BankQ3 resultsIndian banking sectorBanking

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story