Tata Steel output grows 3% to 7.77 MT in Q4; sales fall 3.43% to 7.59 MT.

Tata Steel on Wednesday reported that during the January-March quarter of FY23, its consolidated steel production increased by about 3 per cent to 7.77 million tonne.

According to a regulatory filing by Tata Steel, the company's overall steel output in the prior quarter was 7.55 MT.

Total sales for Tata Steel were 7.59 MT, a decrease of 3.43 per cent from 7.86 MT during the same period in 2021–2022.