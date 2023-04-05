Home / Companies / Results / Tata Steel output grows 3% to 7.77 MT in Q4; sales fall 3.43% to 7.59 MT.

Tata Steel output grows 3% to 7.77 MT in Q4; sales fall 3.43% to 7.59 MT.



BS Web Team New Delhi


2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Tata Steel on Wednesday reported that during the January-March quarter of FY23, its consolidated steel production increased by about 3 per cent to 7.77 million tonne. 

According to a regulatory filing by Tata Steel, the company's overall steel output in the prior quarter was 7.55 MT.

Total sales for Tata Steel were 7.59 MT, a decrease of 3.43 per cent from 7.86 MT during the same period in 2021–2022.

Production at Tata Steel India climbed to 5.15 MT in the aforementioned quarter from 4.90 MT in January-March 2021–2022. Sales increased slightly from 5.12 MT to 5.15 MT from the previous year.

During the final quarter of the previous fiscal year, the output of Tata Steel Europe remained constant at 2.31 MT. 2.13 MT were sold, a decrease from 2.40 MT in the same period last year, the company said in the statement.

Tata Steel Thailand's production decreased slightly from 0.34 MT a year ago to 0.31 MT. Sales in Thailand decreased from 0.34 MT to 0.31 MT from the previous fiscal, the company informed in the regulatory filing.

The company's production during the 2022–2023 fiscal year was essentially same at 30.45 MT.

In comparison to 2021–2022, when sales were 28.62 MT, they were somewhat lower in 2022–2023 at 28.2 MT.

Topics :Tata Steeliron and steel industryQ4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

