Wipro Q3 results: Net profit rises 24.5% to Rs 3,350 cr, beats estimates

Bengaluru-based IT services major Wipro posted a net profit of Rs 3,350 crore for the third quarter of FY25, up 24.5 per cent from a year ago. Profit was up 4.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Revenue for the March quarter was marginally up by 0.5 per cent from the year-ago period to Rs 22,320 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue growth was flat at 0.1 per cent.

The company’s third-quarter performance beat the estimates of Bloomberg. According to the Bloomberg estimate, revenue was expected at Rs 22,221.4 crore, and net profit was expected to be Rs 3,059.7 crore.

The IT services segment revenue was $2.62 billion, a growth of 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and up 1.2 per cent Q-o-Q.

The company announced large deal bookings at $961 million, an increase of 6 per cent YoY, though lower than the preceding quarter when the company announced large deal bookings of $1.5 billion.

Wipro has forecast revenue from its IT services business segment to be in the range of $2,602 million to $2,665 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-) 1.0 per cent to 1.0 per cent in constant currency terms.

Srini Pallia, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), said: “In a seasonally weak quarter, our strong in-quarter execution helped us deliver above the top end of our revenue guidance. We also achieved our highest margins in the past three years while continuing to invest in our people. We closed 17 large deals with a total value of $1 billion. We are advancing steadily and investing decisively to lead our clients in an AI-driven future.”

IT services operating margin for the quarter was 17.5 per cent, an increase of 1.5 per cent YoY.

Growth across geographies and verticals was either subdued or declined. Americas 1 grew 3.3 per cent YoY and 3.6 per cent sequentially. Americas 2 was up 0.8 per cent YoY and down 1.2 per cent sequentially. Europe was down 4.9 per cent YoY and 5.4 per cent Q-o-Q. APMEA declined by 8 per cent YoY.

When it comes to verticals, BFSI was up 3.4 per cent YoY and down 3 per cent sequentially. Energy, natural resources, and utilities were down 9.3 per cent YoY and 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q.

Aparna Iyer, chief financial officer (CFO), said: “We expanded margins for a fourth consecutive quarter, enabling us to achieve our previously stated target margin of 17.5 per cent. Our EPS grew 24.4 per cent YoY, and operating cash flow was at 146.5 per cent of net income. We are pleased to share that the board has approved our revised capital allocation policy that increases the committed payout percentage to 70 per cent or above in a block of three years. In addition, the board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.”

Voluntary attrition was 15.3 per cent, up from the preceding quarter's 14.5 per cent on a trailing 12-month basis. For Q3, Wipro’s headcount was down by 1,157, taking its total headcount to 232,732.