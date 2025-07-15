SAT to deliver verdict on Smartworks Coworking IPO appeal on Wednesday

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will soon pronounce its decision in an appeal filed by Infrastructure Watchdog, a non-government organisation, against Smartworks Coworking Spaces, which has just concluded its initial public offering (IPO).
The tribunal’s order could have a bearing on the company’s equity share sale. On Tuesday, the tribunal directed all parties, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to file affidavits in the matter.
Infrastructure Watchdog has alleged non-disclosure of certain ongoing proceedings against the company in its IPO documents. The ₹583-crore IPO was open for subscription from 10 to 14 July. The allotment was scheduled for Tuesday, while the listing is expected to take place on 17 July.