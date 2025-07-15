Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SAT to deliver verdict on Smartworks Coworking IPO appeal on Wednesday

SAT to deliver verdict on Smartworks Coworking IPO appeal on Wednesday

Tribunal hears NGO's plea on alleged non-disclosure by Smartworks in IPO documents; ruling may impact equity share sale and listing plans

ipo market listing share market

Infrastructure Watchdog has alleged non-disclosure of certain ongoing proceedings against the company in its IPO documents.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will soon pronounce its decision in an appeal filed by Infrastructure Watchdog, a non-government organisation, against Smartworks Coworking Spaces, which has just concluded its initial public offering (IPO).
 
The tribunal’s order could have a bearing on the company’s equity share sale. On Tuesday, the tribunal directed all parties, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to file affidavits in the matter.
Infrastructure Watchdog has alleged non-disclosure of certain ongoing proceedings against the company in its IPO documents. The ₹583-crore IPO was open for subscription from 10 to 14 July. The allotment was scheduled for Tuesday, while the listing is expected to take place on 17 July. 
 
 

More From This Section

SEBI

AIFs must lead ESG push in unlisted firms, says Sebi's Ruchi Chojer

PremiumSun Pharma

Sun Pharma gains on US launch of Leqselvi, analysts see strong upside

demat account

Retail participation in mkts increase; demat accounts surge to 194 mn: Sebi

Kalyan Jewellers

JM Financial initiates coverage on Kalyan Jewellers, sees 19% upside

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 1Rupee, Economy

Rupee posts gains as inflation cools; ends 16 paise higher at 85.82/$

Topics : Stock Market Markets News IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon