Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Atomic Capital closes ₹400 cr first fund for early growth consumer startups

Atomic Capital closes ₹400 cr first fund for early growth consumer startups

Venture capital firm to invest in 10-12 homegrown consumer and consumer-tech companies, with focus on capital-efficient, sustainable growth models

startup funding investment

In the next three years, the fund plans to deploy initial and follow-on capital, aligned with its eight-year timeline | Representative Picture

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Atomic Capital, an early growth investment fund, on Tuesday announced the final close of its maiden fund with a corpus of Rs 400 crore.
 
With its first fund, the venture capital firm plans to invest in early growth-stage homegrown consumer, consumer-tech, and consumer-enabler startups. Focus areas include food and beverages, nutraceuticals, personal care and beauty, jewellery, pet care, electronics accessories, and home furnishing.
 
Investment strategy and portfolio plans
With an average first cheque size of Rs 10–30 crore, the fund aims to build a portfolio of 10–12 companies, with a portion of the corpus reserved for follow-on investments, the firm said in a statement. It will evaluate startups that have achieved product–market fit and are seeking to raise from a pre-Series A to a Series A round.
 
 
The fund reached its first close at Rs 155 crore in 2024. Over the past 12 months, Atomic Capital invested nearly Rs 50 crore across four startups — beauty and personal care company ConsciousChemist, dairy and foods firm Doodhvale Farms, beverage company Rio Beverages, and women’s western apparel brand Anny.

Also Read

Ultraviolette unveiled its first mass-market electric scooter, the Tesseract

Ultraviolette raises $21 million in funding round led by TDK Ventures

startup, startup funding, funding

Fairdeal raises $3 mn in pre-series A funding to expand, deepen tech infra

startup, startup funding, funding

Graas.ai raises $9 million to expand AI agent platform Agent Foundry

Xovian Aerospace

Xovian Aerospace raises $2.5 million to launch AI-native RF satellites

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

SuperGaming raises $15 mn Series B to take Indus Battle Royale global

 
Capital deployment and pipeline
In the next three years, the fund plans to deploy initial and follow-on capital, aligned with its eight-year timeline. “We are currently evaluating over 20 companies and have already issued a term sheet for our fifth investment,” the company said.
 
Focus on sustainable, capital-efficient growth
Apoorv Gautam, founder and managing partner of the firm, said the fund’s commitment extends beyond capital to include hands-on support, strategic expertise, and the belief that building enduring brands can transform lives and unlock significant value.
 
“Our focus is on capital-efficient businesses addressing large and expanding markets. Additionally, our investment decisions are driven by a strong rapport with the founding team, clear revenue momentum, and disciplined capital efficiency. We are firm believers in sustainable, capital-efficient growth — it’s the cornerstone of building enduring businesses,” Gautam said.

More From This Section

Casio India starts sale of three locally manufactured watch models

Casio India starts sale of three locally manufactured watch models

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank expands footprint in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air to launch direct Mumbai-Phuket flights from September 20

Sterlite Power Transmission

Sterlite Electric bags orders worth ₹1,500 cr on back of energy projects

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI halts Nayara's overseas transactions over Russia sanctions risk

Topics : fundings funding start- ups startups in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon