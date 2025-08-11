Home / Companies / Start Ups / Graas.ai raises $9 million to expand AI agent platform Agent Foundry

Graas.ai raises $9 million to expand AI agent platform Agent Foundry

Graas.ai secures $9 million in pre-Series B funding to expand Agent Foundry, its AI agent platform solving commerce challenges for D2C and marketplace brands

startup, startup funding, funding
Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Singapore, the AI-native data and automation company primarily serves e-commerce businesses.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Graas.ai, a platform that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based analytics solutions for e-commerce businesses, announced on Monday that it had raised $9 million in a pre-Series B funding round. The round was led by Tin Men Capital, with participation from Incred Wealth, Orzon, and existing investors Integra Partners and Yuj Ventures.
 
The company plans to use the investment to expand Agent Foundry in India. This is its platform for building agents that address challenges in modern commerce, including rising customer acquisition costs, pricing optimisation, margin erosion, and inventory mismanagement, the company said in a statement.
 
It added that Agent Foundry can independently analyse real-time performance across sales channels, stock-keeping units (SKUs), and advertising campaigns, then execute decisions for both direct-to-consumer (D2C) and marketplace brands. 
 
The Graas.ai agents cater to distinct business needs. For instance, Hoppr serves as an in-house analyst for performance analysis; Chattr functions as a customer support agent; Extract delivers cleaned data into Google Sheets or databases for data engineers; Cartlyst operates as a business-to-business order specialist; and Turbo brings together sales, advertising, inventory, and operations data in one unified view. Domain experts then fine-tune the behaviour of these agents.
 
Prem Bhatia, co-founder and chief executive officer of Graas.ai, said, “Commerce does not need another AI copilot or prettier dashboard. It needs agents that actually ‘run’ the play. We have spent two years building the data backbone, and now with Agent Foundry, we are helping brands act on it. This multi-agent framework lets us create bespoke agents solving commerce’s toughest problems. Despite the challenging fundraising climate, we are grateful our investors share our vision for an agentic world.”
 
Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Singapore, the AI-native data and automation company primarily serves e-commerce businesses. The data show that the company has so far processed over $1 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) and provides services to over 2,000 brands, operating in seven countries in India and Southeast Asia.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Xovian Aerospace raises $2.5 million to launch AI-native RF satellites

Premium

InoxGFL to invest Rs 50,000 crore in renewable energy operations by FY29

Premium

Inside a dark store: The unseen hands that make 10-min q-commerce tick

SuperGaming raises $15 mn Series B to take Indus Battle Royale global

Premium

India's much-maligned factory floor gets a radical deep-tech makeover

Topics :Artificial intelligencefundingse-commerce market

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story