EV startups seek govt intervention: CII writes to PMO, flags PLI flaws

A taskforce of six electric vehicle startups under the CII Unicorn Forum has written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), seeking a fresh application window and easier eligibility norms to allow startups to qualify under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector.

In a letter dated April 17, the top bosses of startups — Ather Energy, River Mobility, Euler Motors, Ra­ptee.HV, Ultraviolette Automotive and Matter Motor — said the current structure and selection of companies under the auto PLI scheme is creating a cost disadvantage that is directly affecting the market.

“New-age companies driving core indigenous innovation currently operate at a 13 per cent to 16 per cent cost disadvantage compa­red to PLI beneficiaries,” the forum said, adding that this prevents them from passing on benefits to price-sensitive consumers. Business Standard has reviewed the letter.

The forum said some approved companies are “inactive players” that have secured benefits but are not contributing to production or sales. The forum also referred to a parliamentary standing committee re­port released earlier this year, wh­ich said the high revenue and investment thresholds are limiting the participation of emerging domestic manufacturers and EV startups.