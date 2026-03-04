Fashion qcom startups prioritise experience-led shopping over speed

How big is the opportunity for fashion quick commerce in India?
The size of the branded fashion market in the country is roughly more than $30 billion, and of this, only around 15–20 per cent of sales take place via online channels, according to ZILO founders. Notably, fashion qcom is largely driven by urgency-led occasions, including same-day office wear needs, festive or family dinner requirements, last-minute gifting, and event-specific styling for brunches, pujas, or social get-togethers.
As demand for instant fashion picks pace, more players are entering the foray. In fact, traditional grocery qcom platforms are also offering clothing and fashion items such as kurtas, undergarments, ethnic wear, and jewellery. In the pure fashion segment, ecommerce players such as Myntra are also offering instant deliveries with M-Now.