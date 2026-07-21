GitHub Sponsors crosses $100 mn milestone as corporate funding accelerates

GitHub's developer funding platform, GitHub Sponsors, has crossed $100 million in contributions, marking a milestone in the company's effort to create a more sustainable funding model for open-source software maintainers.

Launched in 2019, GitHub Sponsors allows individual developers and organisations to financially support maintainers of the open-source projects they rely on. The platform has now supported more than 70,000 maintainers and organisations through contributions from more than 280,000 sponsors, ranging from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies.

The latest milestone also reflects a sharp acceleration in funding. While it took nearly two years for the platform to reach its first $10 million in sponsorships, the most recent $10 million was contributed in just five months, indicating growing participation from both individuals and enterprises.

A major driver of that growth has been the rise in corporate sponsorships. "In 2022, nearly 40 per cent of sponsorship funding came from organisations, with each organisation-funded sponsorship worth an average of nearly 15x more than the average individual sponsorship. As more companies recognise their dependence on open source, this share continues to grow," said the GitHub blog. GitHub did not share details of developers from India on the GitHub Sponsors platform. But India has the second-largest developer community on GitHub after the US. In an earlier interaction with Business Standard, Kyle Daigle, chief operating officer of GitHub, had said that by 2028 he expected India to become its largest developer base. India currently has about 27 million open-source developers.

Some of the companies supporting the platform include Shopify and automaker Mercedes-Benz. "As strong advocates of open-source software, Mercedes-Benz recognises the incredible contributions made by developers and maintainers worldwide. Through GitHub Sponsors, we aim to support and empower these dedicated individuals and projects that drive innovation, collaboration, and the advancement of open source. Together, we can continue to foster a vibrant and sustainable open-source ecosystem that benefits our teams, developers and users alike," said Wolfgang Gehring, OSPO Lead & FOSS Ambassador, Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation GmbH. E-commerce player Shopify, also a supporter of the platform, said that it invests in open source because its platform, merchants and engineering culture all depend on a healthy open-source ecosystem.